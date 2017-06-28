Presidential Election 2017: Meira Kumar on freedom of press, struggles as a Dalit, Sushma Swaraj row and more

Meira Kumar. (PTI)

Presidential Election 2017: 5-time member of Parliament and first woman Speaker of Lok Sabha, Meira Kumar today filed her nomination for the Presidential Election 2017 in the presence of top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi along with other opposition leaders. After filling her nomination papers, she said that it marked the beginning of her “fight of ideology”. The 72-year-old leader earlier in the day in an interview with NDTV shared her struggles of being a Dalit and more. In the interview she said, “I was in London on a diplomatic assignment and this person was showing me his house to rent. I won’t tell you his name but he asked me ‘Are you a Brahmin?’ I said no, of course. But I didn’t get that house.” Kumar who is the daughter of a freedom fighter and former deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram while further sharing her experiences added, “I would go to someone’s house for tea and I would get to know that they washed their cups separately. So, when the government and my critics call me a dynast, they are putting Dalits down.”

UPA’s presidential choice Meira Kumar is contesting the polls against NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind who is also the former Governor of Bihar. Interestingly, both the presidential candidates are Dalits.

WATCH | No battle is a losing battle if fought for the right cause: @meira_kumar to NDTV #PresidentialElection pic.twitter.com/lyW2aKdTkQ — NDTV (@ndtv) June 28, 2017

Further, during the interaction, Meira Kumar said that she stands for many things including freedom of press. The former Lok Sabha speaker went on to talk about the Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj’s tweet, were she was allegedly accused of interrupting Swaraj “60 times in 6 minutes in Lok Sabha in the year 2013. As quoted in the NDTV report, she said, “During elections, some people get insecure and angry. That’s when they throw mud on others….Yes, we are friends.”