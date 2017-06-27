Presidential election 2017: Meira Kumar hits back at Sushma Swaraj over video snub

A top Left leader today said that Meira Kumar would give a “tough fight” in the Presidential elections, and the Opposition parties would try to reach out to NDA allies to back their joint candidate. (Image: IE)

Presidential election 2017: Opposition’s joint candidate for Presidential Election 2017, Meira Kumar, on Tuesday hit back at External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for raising questions on her style of working. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kumar said that her working style has always been appreciated and no one has ever raised any questions. “Everyone appreciated my working style. No one, not even she, accused me of anything. I don’t know what’s wrong now,” Meira Kumar said. She expressed her view that everyone wants her party’s ideology to win. “Aisa lagta hai jis vichardhara ki ladai hum lad rahe hain sab chahte hain wo vichardhara jeete (It seems like the everyone wants our ideology to win)” Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI. Earlier on Sunday, Swaraj had hit out at Kumar over latter’s treatment of the Opposition during UPA regime in 2013. Posting a four-year-old video dated April 30, 2013, Swaraj said, “This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition.”

The video was posted on the verified YouTube channel of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the header “UPA is the most corrupt govt. since independence: Smt Sushma Swaraj.” In the video, Swaraj who was making her speech about issues under UPA regime in front of the then Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, was interrupted several times. While the initial minutes of Sushma Swaraj’s speech were peaceful, things started to heat up in the later part as she started mentioning the scams under Manmohan Singh-rule.

While the Congress MPs started making noises, Kumar asked MEA Swaraj to conclude several times, by saying words like, ‘All right’, ‘thank you’, ‘okay’, ‘I have to proceed’. The speaker asked Swaraj to conclude her speech as others would also like to make a speech.