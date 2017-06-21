Presidential Election 2017: Mamata Banerjee claims she did not know Ram Nath Kovind despite both being on same Parliamentary panel

Mamata Banerjee in her reaction to BJP’s presidential nomination has said that she had barely heard of Bihar Governor Kovind. (Source: PTI)

Presidential Election 2017: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in her reaction to Bharatiya Janata Party’s presidential nomination has said that she had barely heard of Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind. According to the Indian Express, the TMC has quoted West Bengal Chief Minister in various tweets as saying that she does not know Kovind and a person must know someone in order to support them, the TMC tweet quoting Mamata stated ”In order to support someone, we must know them. I am not saying that he won’t be a good president, but most opposition parties were surprised when the BJP made the announcement,” according to an Indian Express.

A major chink in Mamata’s ‘unknown card’ offensive against the BJP is that records of the Parliament, accessed by the Indian Express, have stated that both Kovind and Mamata Banerjee have been on the same Parliamentary panel. Both Mamata and Kovind were members of the parliamentary standing committee and submitted the eighth report on the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward Classes (Reservation in Posts and Services) Bill, 2004.

The parliamentary standing committee had consisted of 10 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Rajya Sabha and 21 members from the Lok Sabha. Kovind took part in the committee as a Rajya Sabha MP and Mamata Banerjee was a nominee of the panel from the Lok Sabha. Six positions on the panel stayed vacant. This means that there were only 25 MPs who took part in the exercise including Bihar Governor Kovind and West Bengal CM Banerjee.