Presidential election 2017 Live Updates: Ram Nath Kovind, Meira Kumar in fray; polling today

Presidential election 2017: Polling to elect 14th President of India will be held today. The fight is between NDA nominee Ran Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar who has been backed by 17 Opposition Parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already congratulated Kovind yesterday in advance. According to reports, Kovind is set to get 70 per cent votes. Both candidates belong to Dalit community. In a big setback to Opposition unity, JD(U) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had suopported Kovind’s candidature. Kovind is a fomer Bihar Governor and Meira Kumar held the position of Lok Sabha Speaker. Kovind filed his nomination for the election on June 23, 2017. The poll result will be announced on July 20. President Pranab Mukherjee’s term is expiring on July 25. In the last presidential election in 2012, Pranab Mukherjee had defeated P.A. Sangma and got over 69 per cent votes.

9:20 am: The total strength of Electoral college is 10,98,903 votes. Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) don’t take part in the election of President of India.

9:19 am: The president is elected by an electoral college consisting of the elected members of both houses of parliament, the elected members of the Legislative assemblies of the 29 states and the elected members of the legislative assemblies of the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry.

9:17 am: Both Kovind and Kumar are from the Dalit community and have canvassed hard by visiting states to seek support of legislators.

9:15 am: Meira Kumar, the former Speaker of Lok Sabha, was announced as the Indian National Congress (INC)-lead opposition’s candidate for the post of President of India, after a meeting held on the June 22, 2017.

9:13 am: Ram Nath Kovind, former Governor of Bihar, was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA’s candidate for the post of President of India by BJP president Amit Shah on June 19 2017. Kovind is a leader and a politician from the BJP. Kovind filed his nomination for the election on June 23, 2017.

9:10 am: BJP parliamentary board meeting on Vice Presidential candidate scheduled to take place at BJP headquarters later today.

9:07 am: BJP supporters perform ‘hawan’ for NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind’s victory in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh.

9:03 am: Rehearsal for the swearing-in ceremony of the new President has begun at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk.

9:00 am: The polling will begin at 10 am and culminate at 5 pm. Leaders of opposition parties to meet at 10 am today in the Parliament.