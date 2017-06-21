Presidential election 2017: Kashi’s Dharti Pakad files nomination

Kashi’s Dharti Pakad Narendra Nath Dubey (Bhaskar Photo)

‘Kashi’s Dharti Pakad’ Narendra Nath Dubey, who failed to contest for the top constitutional post on last four occasions, on Tuesday again filed his nomination for the July 17 Presidential election. Dubey, nicknamed by his supporters as ‘Adig’, has contested many elections including of MLA, MLC, MP and Vice-President since 1984 and lost every one of them while also forfeiting his deposit every time. He hit the headlines when the signatures of 50 Members of Parliament endorsing his nomination for the 2012 Presidential election were found to be faked. Adig, a resident of Varanasi – the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – aspires to find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for losing the most number of polls.

A criminal lawyer by profession, Adig also contested against Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election with the symbol of a letter box. He is also a practitioner of Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga. But what makes him popular is his activism and his commitment to elections. On Tuesday, apart from Adig, Ajay Kumar Gupta of Haridwar in Uttarakhand and M. Manmathan of Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu also filed their nominations. Kaka Joginder Singh, also known as Dharti Pakad, has contested and lost over 300 elections in India.