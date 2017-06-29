Presidential Election 2017: Except Ram Nath Kovind, Meira Kumar, all nominations rejected

The nominations of all presidential candidates, barring those of NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind and Opposition-backed Meira Kumar, were rejected today.(PTI)

The nominations of all presidential candidates, barring those of NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind and Opposition-backed Meira Kumar, were rejected today. About 95 persons had filed their nominations, including Kumar and Kovind. Except the two main contenders, the nominations of the rest were rejected as none of them were proposed and backed by the required number of members of the electoral college, according to sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat. The nominations were rejected in the scrutiny process initiated today, they added. According to the rules, a presidential candidate’s nomination should be signed by at least 50 members of an electoral college as proposers and endorsed by as many.

MPs of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and MLAs of all legislative assemblies are members of the electoral college. This time, the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha is the returning officer for the presidential election.