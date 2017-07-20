Presidential Election 2017 counting: Ram Nath Kovind emerges as leader with over 4 lakh votes, Meira Kumar vows to continue fighting (IE)

Presidential Election 2017 counting: Ram Nath Kovind has emerged as the leader after receiving 1,389 votes with the value of 479585 after the first round counting whereas Meira Kumar received gets 576 with the value of 20,4594 after counting in Parliament House, 11 states. A total of 4,896 voters — 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs — were eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with the legislative council are not part of the electoral college. Kovind won 171 votes in Madhya Pradesh while Meira Kumar only got 57 votes. Coming to the north in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Ram Nath Kovind received 56 and 73 votes respectively. The opposition candidate Kumar, on the other hand, got 13 and 16 votes respectively. The two fought neck to neck in Chattisgarh with Kovind receiving 57 votes whereas Kumar managed 35. Kumar was no competition to Kovind in Gujarat with the latter receiving 132 votes to 49 by the Kumar.

Kumar told the reporters in Delhi that she had a great belief in the ideology she had fought for. She said,“(I) appealed to the members (of the electoral college) to listen to their inner voice of conscience. Let’s see how much it prevails.” Ever since she has been named as the presidential poll nominee by opposition parties, Kumar has urged the members of the electoral college to vote according to their “voice of conscience” and for an “ideology that binds India”. She added,”I am a fighter, I fought for the belief and faith of the majority of my countrymen and women.”

A formal announcement of the winner is expected by 5 pm. The voting took place on Monday. The Presidential election on July 17 saw close to 100 percent polling. A total of 771 members of Parliament and 4,109 legislators were eligible to cast votes.