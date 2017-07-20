Presidential election 2017 counting Live Updates: Will it be Ram Nath Kovind or Meira Kumar as President of India? Find out today

Presidential election 2017 counting Live Updates: India will know the name of its 14th President today as counting is set to be held this morning. NDA nominee picked by BJP Ram Nath Kovind is likely to be the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Presidential election 2017 counting Live Updates: India will know the name of its 14th President today as counting is set to be held this morning. NDA nominee picked by BJP Ram Nath Kovind is likely to be the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who was nominated by 17 opposition parties, might fell short in the numbers game. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already congratulated Kovind a day before the election which was held on Monday. It has been learned that counting would begin at 11 AM. Results are likely to be declared around 5 PM, the report says. 70 per cent votes. In a big setback to Opposition unity, JD(U) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had supported Kovind’s candidature. President Pranab Mukherjee’s term is set to expire on July 25. In the last presidential election in 2012, Pranab Mukherjee had defeated PA Sangma and got over 69 per cent votes.

7:55 am: The numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling coalition’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind over the opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar. Thirty two polling stations including the one in Parliament house, were set up in various states.

7:50 am: The votes would be counted on four separate tables and there would be eight rounds of counting. An Election Commission official who has witnessed previous two presidential polls said, usually results are declared around 5 PM.

7:45 am: The Presidential election on July 17 saw 100 percent polling of 11 states. A total of 771 members of Parliament and 4,109 legislators were eligible to cast votes. IN total, close to 99 per cent voting was recorded for electing India’s next president.

7:40 am: According to Lok Sabha secretary general Anoop Mishra, who is also the returning officer of the election, the counting would begin at 11 AM. First, the ballot box of Parliament House would be opened, and then, the ballot boxes received from states would be counted on alphabetical basis.