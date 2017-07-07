Presidential election 2017: Constitution is supreme, says NDA president candidate Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind (PTI)

NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind today said that the Constitution was supreme and assured that there would be no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and region. “The constitution of India is supreme as far as governance is concerned. Therefore, I would say it is the sacred duty of not only the President but also every citizen to upkeep the supremacy of the Constitution,” Kovind said in his address to NDA allies. The NDA allies are the National Peoples’ Party having two MLAs and the United Democratic Party having eight legislators in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

Stating that he will strive for the overall development of the nation including all states, he said that there would be no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, region, religion, sex or geographical location. On the welfare of the youth and education, Kovind said that he would do his best to meet the aspirations of the youth. Besides, he would also take interests in the development of modern education.

Stating that the state and the legislative Assembly is sovereign irrespective of the size and numbers, Kovind said, “It is not small or big but a state of the Union of India. You have a role in the development of our New India. That is how I see each and every state.”