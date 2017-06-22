Presidential election 2017: Congress led UPA picks Meira Kumar to face Ram Nath Kovind, Sonia Gandhi makes declaration after Opposition meet

The opposition has declared former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as their presidential candidate. (Source Indian Express)

Presidential Election 2017: The Opposition has declared former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as their presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential polls. All 17 opposition parties have agreed to field Kumar as its joint candidate. Speaking after the meeting, Congress president Sonia Gandhi herself announced Meira Kumar’s name for the presidential poll. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad thereafter said, “Meira Kumar is a former diplomat and has served India well.” The presidential polls will be held on July 17.

