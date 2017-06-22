Presidential election 2017: BSP will back ‘more capable, popular’ Meira Kumar, says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati today extended her party’s support to the Opposition’s nominee for President, Meira Kumar. (Source: Reuters)

BSP supremo Mayawati today extended her party’s support to the Opposition’s nominee for President, Meira Kumar, saying she was “more capable and popular” than NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind. “The Opposition’s nominee for President’s post Meira Kumar is more capable and popular than the NDA candidate,” she said moments after the UPA announced Kumar’s candidature. “The BSP will support Meira Kumar in the presidential election,” she said.

“Although Kovind has been associated with the RSS and the BJP from the beginning since he is a Dalit, our party’s stand towards him cannot be negative. It will be positive, provided Opposition parties do not field any Dalit for the post who is more capable and popular than him,” she had told newspersons here.