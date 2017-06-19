Presidential election 2017: BJP Parliamentary Board meet ends; party may authorise Amit Shah to take call, claims report

Presidential election 2017: The BJP Parliamentary Board, the party’s highest decision-making body held a meet on Monday to take a decision on NDA’s Presidential nominee. Most of the BJP bigwigs including PM Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu and others attended the meet to forge a consensus on the presidential candidate. It is yet to be seen whether the board will announce its candidate today. PTI reported that the board may authorise Amit Shah to take a call.

The Board members will be briefed about the consultation undertaken by a three-member party committee with allies and opposition parties. The committee members include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley, who are also the members of the Board. Hectic deliberations and parleys are being held by various parties over Presidential polls. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and I&B Minister Venkaiah Naidu had on Friday held a meeting with various leaders to forge a consensus over Presidential polls candidate from the NDA.

The process of filing nominations for the July 17 presidential poll began on June 14. The nomination process will continue till June 28. The ruling NDA and a loosely knit group of opposition parties have intensified efforts to zero in on a “mutually acceptable” presidential candidate. But they would go their separate ways if a consensus proves elusive.

After a prolonged silence on the issue, BJP chief Amit Shah had constituted a three-member committee comprising Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu which will hold consultations with the NDA allies and the opposition on the issue. Leaders of opposition parties are holding meetings to chalk out their joint strategy and come up with a consensus candidate.