Presidential election 2017: BJP to decide its candidate today?

Presidential Election 2017: BJP National President Amit Shah accompanied by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve meets Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai on Sunday. BJP leaders are meeting leaders of various political parties to reach a consensus on presidential nominee. (PTI Photo)

Presidential Election 2017: The BJP Parliamentary Board is meeting today to reportedly take a decision on its Presidential nominee. The meeting of the board, which is BJP’s highest decision making body, will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. The saffron party has maintained a strange secrecy over the choice of its candidate, baffling not just the Opposition but also some allies. According to PTI, it is not certain if the BJP would announce the name of its nominee today. The Parliamentary Board may authorise Amit Shah to take a call in this regard. Also, the Board members will be briefed about the consultation done by a three-member party panel with allies and Opposition parties regarding the Presidential election 2017.

The committee comprising of Union ministers Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley, who are also the members of BJP Parliamentary Board, has tried to build a consensus over its nominee. However, the Opposition, including ally Shiv Sena, have claimed that the saffron party has not yet come up with a name.

Reports on Saturday said BJP has prepared four sets of nomination papers, leaving the space for the name of the candidate blank. Speaking to The Indian Express, a source close to the party said, “The four sets have the signatures of MPs and MLAs. But the line for the name is left blank.” For each of these sets of candidate’s nomination, the form has to be signed by at least 50 electors as proposers and 50 as seconders.

The Election Commission of India started the process of filing the nomination for the fourteenth President of India on June 14. The nomination process will close on June 28. The nomination of the BJP Presidential candidate is likely to be filed by June 23, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for the US on June 24.

The BJP is expected to win the Presidential election comfortably. A senior saffron party leader told IE on Saturday, “We have almost 3 lakh votes more than the required number in the presidential electoral college.”