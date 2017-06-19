Presidential Election 2017: Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is BJP nominee

Presidential Election 2017: BJP President Amit Shah today announced that Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind will be party’s presidential nominee.

Presidential Election 2017: BJP President Amit Shah today announced that Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind will be the party’s Presidential nominee. Kovind is also NDA’s nominee. YSR Congress has said that it will back Kovind as the next President of India. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s party TRS will also support Kovind’s nominee, according to TV report.The decision was taken after BJP Parliamentary meet which was held this morning. Kovind was a two term RSS member. He was a legal practitioner in Supreme Court, according to reports. Kovind was also the central government lawyer at the Delhi High Court. The nomination could be filed on June 23, according to reports. Kovind, who is a Dalit and hails from Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh, is likely to submit his resignation to the President. Shah said that all political parties had been informed about the choice. Shah expressed hope that all would agree to the name, according to reports.

Shah said that Uddhav Thackeray was apprised about the decision. Shah said that the party has not discussed about names for the post of Vice President. BJP’s parliamentary board meeting was held this morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing it. Apart from PM Modi, Shah, union ministers Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley attended the meet. The Board members were briefed about the consultation undertaken by a three-member party committee with allies and opposition parties. The poll will be held on July 17. The counting will take place on July 20. Notably, the term of incumbent Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24. Shah said that PM Modi has already spoken to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over this. Sonia Gandhi assured that a decision would be taken after thorough discussions. Last successful NDA presidential candidate was eminent scientist late APJ Abdul Kalam.

BJP Subramanian Swamy said that PM Modi will be very comfortable with Kovind. He said that Kovind will fulfills all the requirements, according to India Today report. Shah yesterday met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai. Shiv Sena, which has often been critical of the BJP and the Modi government, recently suggested the name of M S Swaminathan, the father of India’s Green Revolution, as its presidential choice. The Shiv Sena had earlier said it may choose an independent path in the election to the highest constitutional office. It had backed Congress nominees –Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee — in the last two presidential elections.