Nitish Kumar had to spend 19 months in jail during Emergency due to Congress, claims JD(U) leader

Presidential Election 2017: Janata Dal (United) National General Secretary Sanjay Jha has hit back at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad saying, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had to spend 19 months in jail due to Congress’ decision during the Emergency era. (PTI image)

Presidential Election 2017: Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha has hit back at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad saying, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had to spend 19 months in jail due to Congress’ decision during the Emergency era, according to Jagran report. Earlier, former Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Azad had flayed Kumar saying he will be responsible for Meira Kumar’s loss in the presidential election. Reacting on this, Jha said that he wanted to remind Azad that he was Youth Congress leader during Emergency. Jha claimed that Kumar, who was then an electrical engineering pass out, spent 19 months in jails in Buxar and Bhagalpur to safeguard democracy, the report says. Taking a dig at Congress, Jha said a few days ago nation remembered the darkest phase of the country. Nitish Kumar had supported NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind for the post of President of India. Kovind, who is a former Bihar Governor, reportedly shares a good rapport with Kumar. Meira Kumar also hails from Bihar. The former Lok Sabha Speaker and Kovind belong to Dalit community.

A political slugfest has already erupted over Kumar extending support to Kovind’s candidature. Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had recently claimed that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar has started correcting his mistakes by extending support to Kovind. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had on June 22 said that its ally the JD(U)’s call to support Kovind was a wrong decision, adding he would appeal to Nitish Kumar not to commit a historic blunder. On June 23, the RJD chief and opposition parties had also appealed to Kumar to reconsider the JD(U)s support to Kovind but he stood his ground.

You may also like to watch this video

The election will be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee’s term is ending on July 24. The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the notification in this regard and the process of the nomination culminates today.