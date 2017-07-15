Presidential election 2017: 33 per cent lawmakers of electoral college have criminal cases against them

The study, done by Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch, says that one-third of the members of both houses of Parliament, as well as state assemblies, have declared criminal cases against them.

As India is all set to elect a new President, a new study has revealed that as many as 33 per cent lawmakers, who will vote in the election, have criminal cases against them. The study, done by Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch, says that one-third of the members of both houses of Parliament, as well as state assemblies, have declared criminal cases against them. The study has been based on the analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 4,852 of 4,896 MPs and MLAs. It is also notable that only nine per cent of the voters are women – 451 out of the total 4,852 MPs and MLAs. As per the report, 184 (33 per cent) out of 543 Lok Sabha MPs, 44 (19 per cent) out of 231 Rajya Sabha MPs, while 1,353 (33 per cent) out of 4,078 MLAs across all states and union territories have declared criminal cases against them.

Out of the total, 993 or 20 per cent members have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. “Based on the number of votes that MPs and MLAs who have declared criminal cases, are entitled to cast, a total of 3,67,393 votes (34 per cent) out of 10,91,472 votes analysed are of MPs and MLAs who have declared criminal cases against themselves,” the report said. Moreover, 3,460 or 71 per cent out of 4,852 MPs and MLAs are found to be as multi-millionaires based on their self-sworn affidavits submitted to the Election Commission at the time of nomination for contesting elections.

Altogether, 445 (82 per cent) out of 543 Lok Sabha MPs, 194 (84 per cent) out of 231 Rajya Sabha MPs, 2721 (68 per cent) out of 4,078 MLAs from all state and UT assemblies are found to be multi-millionaires.