Presidential election 2017: 100% polling in Himachal Pradesh

Hundred per cent polling was recorded in the voting for the presidential election in Himachal with all 67 MLAs casting their vote. One seat is lying vacant in the 68-member House following the death of Congress MLA Karan Singh. MLAs of both ruling Congress and opposition BJP gathered at 10:00 AM in the Vidhan Sabha and the polling started on a brisk note with Chief Parliamentary Secretary I D Lakhanpal the first to cast his vote. All 28 BJP members and one independent cast their vote in a row followed by Congress members led by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his colleagues.

The ruling Congress has a strength of 35 members while BJP has 28 members. Both BJP and Congress have claimed support of two independent members each. The ballot boxes would be sealed and sent to Delhi under high security and counting of votes would take place at Delhi on July 20. The ballot boxes would be sent to Chandigarh tomorrow morning and flown to Delhi, a Vidhan Sabha official said.