President Ram Nath Kovind to interact with scientists in Bengaluru

President Ram Nath Kovind. (IANS)

On his maiden visit to Bengaluru after taking office, President Ram Nath Kovind will interact with scientists at the renowned Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Tuesday. “The President, who will be on a two-day visit to (Karnataka), will participate in an hour-long roundtable discussion with about 30 scientists from our institute and other institutions in the city,” IISc spokesman Veeranna told IANS here. Kovind will first visit the nano-science and materials laboratory in the sprawling campus of the century-old institute for a first hand account of the work being carried out in the dust-free facility. After reaching the state-run HAL airport, the President will pay floral tributes to the founder of Bengaluru Kempegowda at the main civic office of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. On Wednesday, Kovind will address members of the Karnataka Legislature at a joint session to mark the diamond jubilee (60th year) of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the imposing structure of the legislative building and the state secretariat.