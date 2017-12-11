President Ramnath Kovind to attend World Telugu Conference in Hyderabad

Ramnath Kovind would be the chief guest at the valedictory function of the World Telugu Conference to be organised here by the Telangana government from December 15 to 19. (Express Photo)

Ramnath Kovind would be the chief guest at the valedictory function of the World Telugu Conference to be organised here by the Telangana government from December 15 to 19. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest for the inaugural session of the Conference, an official release said today. It said Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governor ESL Narasimhan and his Maharashtra counterpart Ch Vidyasagar Rao are also expected to participate in the programme.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with some of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials held a review meeting on the programme, the release added. As many as 7,920 guests and representatives have registered to attend the World Telugu Conference, state Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari had said. Srihari had said that stalls would be set up to showcase the history of Telangana, its literature, handicrafts, temples and coins.