President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Bhopal next week for event on saint Kabir

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive here on November 10 on a day-long visit to attend a programme on 15th century mystic poet and saint Kabir, an official said today. Kovind, who is scheduled to participate in ‘Kabir Pragatotsav’ programme, will be making his first visit to Madhya Pradesh after taking over as president in July this year. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday reviewed the arrangements being made for the programme and also to welcome the president, said the Public Relations Department official. The review meeting was attended by chief secretary B P Singh and director general of police R K Shukla among others, the official said. ‘Kabir Pragatotsav’ will be held at the Lal Parade Ground. Saints following Kabir Panth (Path of Kabir) and other seers will participate in the event.

Folk singer Prahlad Tipaniya will render Kabir’s ‘bhajans’ on the occasion. The president will also release a book on the 15th century mystic poet and saint published by the state government’s culture department.