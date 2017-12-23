President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Andhra Pradesh on December 27 to inaugurate economic summit

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on December 27 to inaugurate an economic summit and take part in a couple of other events. (Image: PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on December 27 to inaugurate an economic summit and take part in a couple of other events. He will inaugurate the Indian Economic Association (IEA) summit at the Acharya Nagarjuna University at 10.30 am and later, visit the Andhra Pradesh government’s Transitional Headquarters (secretariat) at Velagapudi, according to a communique from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has returned to Amaravati after a week-long visit to the Maldives, reviewed the arrangements for the president’s programme today. Kovind will fly down to Amaravati from Hyderabad on December 27.

From the venue of the summit, the president will go to the state secretariat, where he will inaugurate the AP Fibre Grid project, the communique said. The project is aimed at providing broadband Internet services to every household in the state. Besides, each household will also get access to cable television and telephone. The president is also scheduled to inspect the Real-Time Governance Centre at the Andhra Pradesh secretariat. The state government is planning a virtual demonstration of the ongoing projects at Polavaram and the capital city construction.

Naidu will make a presentation before Kovind on e-Pragati (online government services), the Real-Time Governance initiatives, the CMO’s Real-Time Executive dashboard, e-office in government departments, locked-door monitoring system of the police department and other technology-driven schemes, the communique said.