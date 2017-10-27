President Ram Nath Kovind to lay foundation stone at Technocity; Kerala’s IT hub expected to trigger 1,00, 000 job opportunities

President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to be given a formal reception by Governor P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. (Reuters)

Kerala’s capital city is bustling with anticipation today as President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone for the first government IT building at Technocity, which is all set to become the largest and first-of-its-kind futuristic IT park in Kerala. President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to be given a formal reception by Governor P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. At 5.30 PM, the President will pay floral tributes before the Ayyankali statue located at Vellayamabalam. At 6 PM, a public reception will be hosted to honour President Ram Nath Kovind by the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation and it will take place at the Tagore Theater. Located at Pallipuram, the 400-acre IT hub will focus on cybersecurity, e-mobility and futuristic technologies comprising of niche areas such as fin tech, space applications, and cognitive analytics. Technopark’s Phase 1, 2 and 3 together employ over 1,00,000 IT professionals and Phase 4 will house a knowledge city, the first of its kind in India.

Addressing a press meet earlier, state IT Secretary M Sivasankar stated that this development will mark upcoming technologies that can empower lives of people in tandem with the Kerala government’s latest IT policy. He also categorically stated that the Technocity has not been planned as yet another IT park but as a Center of Excellence. According to M Sivasankar, the government foresees an additional 1,00, 000 job opportunities from leading IT companies once Technocity is operational. He stated that Kerala continues to have ”cost and congestion” advantage when compared to other IT-centric states. The latest IT policy of the Kerala government is gearing up towards developing Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode as neo-IT destinations, M Sivasankar told media persons.

At Technocity, TCS has already begun work on their campus comprising of 97 acres of land. Other leading organizations including SunTec, Indian Institute of Information and Technology Management – Kerala (IITM-K) and KASA have taken land for their campuses at Technocity as well. After staying at Raj Bhavan and attending a special dinner hosted in his honour by the Governor tonight, President Kovind will leave for Kochi on Saturday at 9.45 AM, where he will inaugurate the valedictory function of Kerala High Court’s diamond jubilee celebrations that will commence at 11 AM.