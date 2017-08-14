President Ram Nath Kovind first Independence Day eve speech: From no place for poverty in New India, GST to Swachch Bharat scheme, here are top 10 quotes

For the first time, newly elected President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on Monday on the eve of Independence Day that will be celebrated on August 15. (Twitter/AIR)

For the first time, newly elected President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on Monday on the eve of Independence Day that will be celebrated on August 15. Ram Nath Kovind’s speech is significant not just because he is the President of India, but also because it will be his first address to the nation on this special occasion. President Kovind started his speech by congratulating the entire nation for completing 70 years of Independence. He spoke on various important issues from Swachh Bharat scheme, GST, making of a New India to women’s safety among other things. Here are top 10 quotes from President Kovind speech:

1 It is crucial to understand that the dream for a free India was rooted in our ordinary villages. We need to draw inspiration from brave freedom fighters, many of whom sacrificed even their lives for the country. Our soldiers who guard our borders are not just doing their duty; they are displaying an extra degree of selflessness.

2 The government has started the Swachh Bharat campaign, but it is for each of us to ensure a Swachh Bharat. Whether it is building toilets or helping build toilets, but it is for each of us to make India open-defecation free. Government can frame laws and strengthen law enforcement, but it is for each of us to be a law-abiding citizen

3 The government is implementing GST to eliminate multiple taxes and simplify transactions. But it is for each of us to make GST an essential part of our everyday transactions and business culture.

4 New India must include that integral humanist component that is in our DNA and which has defined our country and civilisation.

5 New India must be a society rushing towards the future, but also a compassionate society. New India we can cherish – where every Indian is equipped to fulfil his or her potential. If we follow Buddha’s teachings, we can collectively be the 125 crore lamps that light up the path to a New India.

6 Your whole-hearted support in the battle against corruption and black money reflected a responsible and enlightened society. Demonetisation has boosted our efforts to build an honest society.

7 Today, the world is looking at India with admiration

8 The Tokyo Olympics of 2020 offer another opportunity for us to raise our standing in the world’s eyes

9 I salute those families that gave up their LPG fuel subsidy. No law or government order made them do what they did; their response came from within.

10 I would urge you, as fellow nation builders, to help educate less-privileged children in our society. Enrol and pay the school fees or buy the books of at least one child other than your own; just one! In a few years we will become a fully literate society; we must set the bar higher & aim to become a fully educated society.