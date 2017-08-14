Independence Day eve speech LIVE updates: President Kovind lauds demonetisation move by PM Modi; says no place for poverty in New India

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation in his first speech since taking the oath.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation in his first speech since taking the oath. His address to the nation will be telecast on the eve of India’s Independence Day on Monday at 7 PM. A statement released by the government on Sunday said, “The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will address the nation tomorrow (14 August) on the eve of Independence Day.” Sworn-in as the 13th President of India on 25 July, Kovind at the time of his swearing-in ceremony had said that India’s diversity was key to its success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on being sworn in as the President. Kovind was sworn in by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Here are all the LIVE updates of the President Ram Nath Kovind‘s address to the nation on eve of 71st Independence Day:-

7:25 PM: I salute brave soldiers who are putting their lives at risk to protect our borders, says President Kovind

7:24 PM President Kovind says no place for poverty in New India

7:20 PM President Ram Nath Kovind lauds PM Modi’s demonetisation move, says it gave a boost to tendency of honesty

7:16 PM We should become more sensitive towards each other, says Presiden Kovind

7:16 PM President Kovind mentions ‘New India’ campaign, says by 2022 we should achieve aim of ‘New India’

7:15 PM Swachh Bharat is a responsibility of all of us, says President Kovind

7:14 PM I am happy that nation welcomed GST: President Kovind

7:11 PM President Kovind says Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is everyone’s responsibility

7:10 PM: President Kovind pushes for cleanliness, cites PM Modi’s Clean India initiative

7:08 PM The dream of independence was turned into reality 70 years ago after immense struggle by our brave freedom fighters, says President Ram Nath Kovind

7:04 PM Highly indebted to freedom fighters and their sacrifices, says President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day

7:00PM President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation begins; WATCH LIVE STREAMING

6:48 PM President Kovind’s address to begin shortly

6:45 PM Address to begin at 7 PM

