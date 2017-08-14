President Ram Nath Kovind in first Independence Day eve speech says we are indebted to those who laid down there lives for our freedom

In his first sentence, President Kovind said, “I congratulate the nation on the eve of Independence Day.”

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of India’s Independence Day on Monday. This was the first time President of India, Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation after being sworn-in as the 13th President of India on 25 July. In his first sentence, President Kovind said, “I congratulate the nation on the eve of Independence Day.” Paying homage to freedom fighters who sacrificed everything in their efforts to win freedom for the country, President added, “We are indebted to those who laid down there lives for our independence.”

