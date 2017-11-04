President Ram Nath Kovind greets nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti

President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to be given a formal reception by Governor P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. (Reuters)

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Saturday, and urged all to follow the steps of the Sikh Guru.

“Gurpurab greetings to all. Let us follow the path of peace, compassion and service shown by Guru Nanak Devji #PresidentKovind,” Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Guru Nanak, and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.