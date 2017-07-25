President Ram Nath Kovind debuts on Twitter, has whopping 3 mn followers; READ his 1st tweet

Within seconds after taking oath as the 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind made his debut on Twitter. (

Within seconds after taking oath as the 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind made his debut on Twitter as the new First Citizen of India. President Kovind’s Twitter profile shows he has a whopping 3.26 million followers (till the filing of this story). Also, as of now, President Kovind follows only one person on Twitter and the person is ex President Pranab Mukherjee. Moreover, now the Twitter handle of 13th President of India Pranab Mukherjee has been archived. Mukherjee’s Twitter bio says, “This is an archive of President Pranab Mukherjee’s official account from 2012-2017 as President of India.” Here is the first tweet by President Kovind – “Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility.”

TWEET by President Kovind

Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017



Earlier, in the day, Ram Nath Kovind had offered his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. After offering floral tributes at the Mahatma’s memorial, the 71-year-old leader returned to his 10, Akbar Road residence.

At around 11.15 AM, a carcade arrived from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to take him for the elaborate oath-taking ceremony.

On July 20, Ram Nath Kovind, the ruling NDA coalition’s candidate, was elected as India’s 14th President with an overwhelming majority of votes from the country’s lawmakers. Kovind defeated the joint opposition candidate Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, garnering 65.65 percent of the votes in the Electoral College, the Returning Officer for the poll had announced.

The 71-year old Kovind, a former Bihar governor who will be the second Dalit to hold the top constitutional position, received 2930 votes with a value of 702044.

Kovind is the first BJP member to be elected president.