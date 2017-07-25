President Ram Nath Kovind condoles death of Profesor Yash Pal on Twitter

In the tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “Condolences on passing of eminent scientist & academician Prof. Yash Pal; his valuable contributions shall be remembered #PresidentKovind”. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences on the death of renowned scientist Yash Pal. President Kovind, on Tuesday, took oath as India’s 14th president in an impressive ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. The 71-year-old took oath in Hindi to thunderous applause and thumping of desks by the gathering, including Vice President Hamid Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee and former president Pratibha Patil. It was followed by a 21-gun salute to mark the assumption of office – the highest Constitutional post in the country. In the tweet, President Kovind said, “Condolences on passing of eminent scientist & academician Prof. Yash Pal; his valuable contributions shall be remembered #PresidentKovind”. Professor Yash Pal was an eminent Indian scientist who was known for his contribution to the study of cosmic rays as well as for being an institution builder. He passed away around 8 PM on Monday at Max hospital in Noida due to illness, said a PTI report quoting his son Rahul Pal and a scientist with the Science and Technology ministry’s Department of Biotechnology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed pain at the death of the former University Grants Commission chairman and a Padma Vibhushan awardee. In his tweet, the PM said, “Pained by Professor Yash Pal’s demise. We have lost a brilliant scientist & academician who made a lasting contribution to Indian education.”

Also, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi today expressed their condolences on the death of the renowned scientist. The PTI reported Sonia as saying that Professor Pal will be remembered for his immense contribution to the study of cosmic rays, as well as for being an institution-builder and a remarkable administrator. Rahul Gandhi called it a great loss. “A scientist & a passionate educator who understood the true value of learning, Prof Yash Pal’s passing is a great loss for all of us” Rahul said on Twitter.