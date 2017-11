He would inaugurate the 10-day long International Hornbill Festival and address a programme on the 54th anniversary of Nagaland’s statehood tomorrow.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on an official visit to Nagaland. He would inaugurate the 10-day long International Hornbill Festival and address a programme on the 54th anniversary of Nagaland’s statehood tomorrow. Chief Minister TR Zeliang and his cabinet colleagues called the President at Raj Bhavan. Naga civil societies and apex tribal organisations also met Kovind.