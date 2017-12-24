President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn

President Ram Nath Kovind today arrived here as part of the annual southern sojourn. (Image: PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind today arrived here as part of the annual southern sojourn. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials received the president and his wife Savita Kovind at Hakimpet Air Force Station. “The president, who arrived in the city today as part of the winter sojourn, will stay at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam located in Bollarum in Secunderabad till December 27,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) B Sumathi told PTI.

Kovind is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday to inaugurate the Indian Economic Association (IEA) summit at the Acharya Nagarjuna University at 10.30 a.m. He will later visit the Andhra Pradesh government’s Transitional Headquarters (secretariat) at Velagapudi, where he will inaugurate the AP Fibre Grid project. Kovind is also scheduled to inspect the Real-Time Governance Centre at the Andhra Pradesh secretariat.