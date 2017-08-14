President Ram Nath Kovind 1st address to the nation on Independence Day eve summed up here in 10 tweets: READ

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed the nation on the eve of 71st Independence Day. (Photo: Twitter handle of President Kovind)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed the nation on the eve of 71st Independence Day. This was his 1st address to the nation after he took oath as 13th President of India. Ram Nath Kovind, a lawyer-turned- politician, had taken over as India’s 13th president in a grand ceremony. He emphasised that diversity is the key to India’s success. The 71-year-old, who took over the highest Constitutional post in the country from Pranab Mukherjee, is the first BJP leader and the second Dalit in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In his 1st address to the nation on Independence Day eve, he spoke on a number of issues ranging from poverty to cleanliness to save girl child. Here the entire speech of President Kovind is summed up in 10 tweets:-

1- “It is crucial to understand that the dream for a free India was rooted in our ordinary villages.”

2- “Government has started the Swachh Bharat campaign – but it is for each of us to ensure a Swachchh Bharat.”

3- “Poverty and New India are simply not compatible.”

4- “Our soldiers who guard our borders are not just doing their duty; they are displaying an extra degree of selflessness.”

5- “Enrol and pay the school fees or buy the books of at least one child other than your own; just one.”

6- “If we follow Buddha’s teachings, we can collectively be the 125 crore lamps that light up the path to a New India.”

7- “I salute those families that gave up their LPG fuel subsidy.”

8- “Today, the world is looking at India with admiration.”

9- “Demonetisation has boosted our efforts to build an honest society.”

10- “It should be a matter of pride for all of us that the taxes we pay are used for nation building.”

Concluding his speech, President Kovind said, “Once more, I wish all of you the very best on the eve of our 71st Independence Day.”