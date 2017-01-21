President Pranab Mukherjee’s picture placed on Congress banners is now under Election Commission’s lens

The Ludhiana unit of Congress in an election campaign meeting on Friday, put up hoardings in which they used photograph and name of Dr Pranab Mukherjee, the President of India. (IE)

The Ludhiana unit of Congress in an election campaign meeting on Friday, put up hoardings in which they used photograph and name of Dr Pranab Mukherjee, the President of India. This violates the code of conduct as no party is allowed to use the President’s name or photograph in an election campaign, as the President of India is in a neutral chair.

As per the reports by The Indian Express, the daughter of Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmishtha Mukherjee who is also a Congress leader was in Ludhiana to hold meetings and also to campaign for the party. She was hosted by Ludhiana district Congress president Gurpreet Gogi and Ludhiana west candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The party local leaders welcomed Sharmishtha and the hoardings were put up in which the photograph of the President was placed along with photos of Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and Gogi.

When asked about the hoardings, Gogi told The Indian Express that they did not intend to use the name and photo of the President in the election campaign. And stating the purpose, he mentioned that the party used the President’s name and photo on the posters only to welcome his daughter and to honour her.

In the wake of the issue, Ravi Bhagat, Ludhiana deputy commissioner and district election officer said that he will get it checked through the returning officer of the area and notice will be issued if violation has taken place. He added that the President of India is a neutral person and thus none of the parties could use his or her name in election campaign.