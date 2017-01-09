President Pranab Mukherjee to deliver valedictory address at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’. (PTI)

President Pranab Mukherjee will visit Bengaluru today, where he will deliver the valedictory address at the 14th edition of the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ Convention and confer the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’. He was accompanied by his Portugal counterpart Dr Antonio Costa, who is the Chief Guest of the event. Asserting that ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ is a celebration to mark the return to India of one of the greatest Pravasis Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi yesterday said the Indians abroad are valued not just for their strength in numbers but are respected for the contributions they make.

In his key note address at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations, he said the Indian diaspora represents the best of Indian culture, ethos and values.

The convention is an important platform for engagement of the Central and state governments with the Overseas Indian Community.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has been held traditionally on January 9 every year to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India.