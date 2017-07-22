President Pranab Mukherjee to be given farewell in Parliament on Sunday

In a simple function held at the Manekshaw Centre, the President interacted with senior military officers. (PTI)

Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee will be given a farewell by Members of Parliament on Sunday in the Central Hall of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also hosting a farewell dinner for the President on Saturday. Mukherjee’s successor Ramnath Kovind is also likely to be present there. Mukherjee, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was given a farewell by the Chiefs of Staff Committee on Friday.

In a simple function held at the Manekshaw Centre, the President interacted with senior military officers. In his farewell address, Mukherjee extended his best wishes to all members of the armed forces and their families. He also paid tributes to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices for the nation.

Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley along with the service chiefs and other senior officers attended the banquet.