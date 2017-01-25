President Pranab Mukherjee: Simultaneous Lok Sabha and state polls can reduce inconvenience

President Pranab Mukherjee on 7th National Voters Day (ANI)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday said that holding Lok Sabha and State Assemblies’ elections together can reduce inconvenience in terms of expenditure and management. “If initiative is taken by Election Commission and political parties arrive at a consensus, reform is possible,” he said.

“There has been some talk about simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies in political circles,” said Mukherjee. On the 7th National Voters day, Mukherjee hailed the Election Commission for providing infrastructure for voters to come out to vote in large numbers.

In 2016, the Parliamentary Standing Committee had batted for simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. On Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner had said that election commission supported the idea in 2016 but it will require over over Rs 9,000 crore. Also, such a move would require Constitutional amendment and additional resources, he said. The CEC has conveyed their view to the Law Ministry and Parliamentary panel.

To make this happen it is important to have a politicial consensus and then an amendment has to be made in Constitution, said Zaidi. According to him, “All election bodies present here (on 7th National Voters Day) are interacting on what kind of strategies to engage first time and future voters,” PTI reported.