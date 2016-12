President Pranab Mukherjee returns to capital after southern sojourn

A day before winding up his sojourn, Mukherjee hosted ‘At Home’ for the governor, chief ministers, state ministers and top officials at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday returned to New Delhi after a 10-day annual southern sojourn.Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and top officials saw him off at Hakeempet Air Force Station.

Mukherjee, who stayed at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad here, participated in various programmes in Hyderabad. The President attended a banquet hosted by the governor at Raj Bhavan on December 27 and offered prayers at Tirumala temple in Tirupati on December 29.

A day before winding up his sojourn, Mukherjee hosted ‘At Home’ for the governor, chief ministers, state ministers and top officials at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

He also visited Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala to attend various programmes.