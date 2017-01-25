President Pranab Mukherjee’s Republic Day speech Live: Demonetisation may have led to economic slowdown

The President said that India is one of the fastest growing economies and the country’s economy is growing smoothly despite global conditions. ([email protected] )

With the country all set to celebrate its 68th Republic Day, tomorrow, President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation, today. And as the President’s speech got broadcasted on the national network of the All India Radio and telecasted in all channels of Doordarshan in English, followed by Hindi, President Mukherjee started his address paying tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to built up the nation. The President further said that India is one of the fastest growing economies and the country’s economy is growing smoothly despite global conditions.

Speaking of the demonetisation policy, President Mukherjee stated that the while immobilising black money, the ban on notes might have brought a temporary economic slowdown. But he also asserted that the growing number of cashless transactions will increase the transparency of economy in the country.

Aso Watch:



Read live updates here:

07:19 pm: Our motherland asks each of us in whatever role we play to do our duty; with integrity, commitment & unflinching loyalty: President

07:18 pm: The competitiveness of the domestic industry has to be improved by focusing on quality, productivity and efficiency: President Mukherjee

07:18 pm: We have to provide better amenities and opportunities to our people in villages to ensure a decent quality of life: President

07:17 pm: Gandhiji’s mission to wipe every tear from every eye still remains unfulfilled, says President Pranab Mukherjee

07:16 pm: In a fiercely competitive world, we have to work harder than ever to redeem the promises that we make to our people: President Mukherjee

07:15 pm: It is for the Election Commission to take this exercise forward in consultation with political parties: President

07:15 pm: As our Republic enters her sixty-eighth year, we must acknowledge that our systems are not perfect , says President Pranab Mukherjee

07:14 pm: Collective efforts must be made to bring the focus back to debate, discussion and decision-making: President Mukherjee

07:14 pm: The depth and breadth of our democracy sparkles in the regular elections being held in our panchayati raj institutions, says President Pranab Mukherjee

07:13 pm: Strength of our democracy is evidenced by the fact that over 66% of the total electorate voted in 2014 General Elections: President Mukherjee

07:13 pm: We must make happiness and well-being of our people as the touchstones of public policy: President

07:14 pm: Democracy has conferred rights on each one of us; but along with these rights, come responsibilities, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

07:12 pm: These generations have had privilege of acquiring education, pursuing opportunities & chasing dreams in a free nation, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

07:12 pm: Born in independent India, three generations of citizens do not carry the baggage of colonial past: President Mukherjee.

07:11 pm: As more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy: President Mukherjee.

07:11 pm: Demonetization, while immobilizing black money may have led to temporary slowdown of economic activity, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

07:10 pm: Though our exports are yet to pick up, we have managed a stable external sector with sizeable foreign exchange reserves

07:09 pm: Many of the flagship initiatives of the government have been designed to promote the well-being of the society: President Mukherjee.

07:08 pm: The youth of the country is brimming with hope and aspirations, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

07:06 pm: Our economy is growing good despite global conditions: President mukherjee

07:05 pm: We are the fastest growing nation, says President Pranab Mukherjee.