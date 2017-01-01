President Pranab Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi greet nation on New Year

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm wishes to the citizen on the occasion of New Year. (Reuters)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday extended warm wishes to the citizen on the occasion of New Year. “My warmest greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen in India and abroad on the occasion of New Year,”

President Mukherjee tweeted. “May the New Year bring progress and prosperity to our glorious nation,” he added.

The President also urged the nation to pledge to make India a beautiful country which is clean and pollution free.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extend his warm wishes on the occasion saying, “Greetings on the start of 2017. May this year bring good health, happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives.”

Joining the beeline, External Minister Sushma Swaraj, also extended New Year greetings to everyone.