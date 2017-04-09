President Pranab Mukherjee on electoral reforms: If Britain can have more than 600 parliamentary constituencies, why can’t India have more seats?

President Pranab Mukherjee, in his inaugural address at an all-India seminar on economic reforms with reference to electoral issues, posed a pertinent question, “Whether we should have more parliamentary seats?”

Pitching strongly for timely electoral reforms and increasing the number of parliamentary seats, President Pranab Mukherjee said that electoral reforms are necessary and would not only give justice to the people but also to the ideals enshrined in the Constitution of India.

The president said, “India has over 800 million voters and 543 Lok Sabha constituencies that represent 1.28 billion people. However, the House of the People today represents the population figure of 1971 census but our population has grown manifold. The 42nd Amendment Act 1976 imposed a freeze on the population figure for readjustment of the 1971 census and this has been extended till 2026 by the 84th Amendment Act 2001.”

President Pranab Mukherjee stated, “To give true expression to the will of the people, it is time that we look at the legal provisions on the delimitation of the Parliamentary constituencies with a view to increasing the number of seats.”

“If Great Britain can have more than 600 Parliamentary constituencies, why can’t India, with a much higher population, have more seats?” the president said.

Stressing the need for reforms, he said, “a strong electoral system and timely reforms are necessary to strengthen the democratic structure of India.

President Pranab Mukherjee further expressed his agreement with the ”CJI’s point on accountability towards the electorate.”

The two-day All India Seminar on Economic reforms with reference to Electoral issues was inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee on April 8, 2017.