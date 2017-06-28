President Pranab Mukherjee on 2-day tour of West Bengal from tomorrow

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Reuters)

President Pranab Mukherjee will visit West Bengal for two days from tomorrow to attend a host of programmes. The president will tomorrow attend the 125th birth anniversary of Prof P C Mahalanobis, who was one of the members of the first Planning Commission of India, now rechristened as Niti Aayog. On the same day, he will also attend the inaugural session of global summit on “Academics and Economic Reforms – Role of Cost and Management Accountants” organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India at Science City, and inaugurate Bose Institute’s Unified Campus at Salt Lake, Kolkata. “On June 30, 2017, the president will inaugurate an exhibition of paintings and sculptures and receive coffee table books on him showcasing many facets of the 13th Presidency through photographs and paintings,” a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. He will also inaugurate the celebrations to commemorate the bicentenary of Bengal newspaper organised by the Press Club, Kolkata before returning to Delhi, it said.