President Pranab Mukherjee lays foundation stone of Haj House in Ranchi

Haj pilgrimage is a lifetime dream of every Muslim and Haj House at Ranchi would facilitate the journey for people of the state, President Pranab Mukherjee said today. Laying the foundation stone of the Haj House here, the President said, “Mecca is the sacred place for our Muslim brethren. Every year on the occasion of Haj, the Muslim communities across the world visit this sacred place. It is a lifetime dream of every Muslim to go on Haj pilgrimage.”

The building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 55.12 crore. Mukherjee said Haj pilgrims from India outnumbered those from Pakistan and Bangladesh. Till date, there was no proper arrangement available for Haj pilgrims from Jharkhand, he said. The state government, after realising this, has decided to construct a unique and very beautiful Haj House while keeping religious traditions and customs of Muslim brethren in mind.

“This Haj House will provide all type of facilities for the Haj pilgrims,” he said, adding that he feels delighted to lay its foundation stone. The President also laid the foundation stone of Rabindra Bhawan to be built at a cost of Rs 155 crore. Mukherjee said Noble laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore had special attachment with Jharkhand.

He said he has strong belief that this Rabindra Bhawan will establish its identity as a unique centre for promotion of art and culture in Ranchi.