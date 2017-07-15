President Pranab Mukherjee in a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra condemns terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims

Mukherjee described the “senseless acts of terrorism” targeting innocent lives as an “attack on the democratic values of the society”. (PTI)

President Pranab Mukherjee has sent a message to Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra, condemning the recent terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims and asked the state government and security agencies to ensure that the guilty were brought to justice. ”I am deeply shocked and anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on Amarnath Yatris in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, in which a number of innocent pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured,” he said in his message to the governor. Mukherjee described the “senseless acts of terrorism” targeting innocent lives, which “deserve to be universally condemned”, as an “attack on the democratic values of the society”.

“They must be met with determination and collective action,” he said. The president’s message to the governor was released to the media here by a spokesman of the state government. He, however, did not mention when did Mukherjee sent the message to Vohra. Seven pilgrims, including six women, were killed and 21 injured when their bus came under terrorists’ gunfire in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in the evening of July 10.

“I call upon the state government and all the agencies concerned to ensure that the guilty are brought to justice and law-and-order is maintained in the state,” read the president’s message. Mukherjee added that he was sure that necessary steps were being taken to provide all possible aid to the bereaved families who had lost their near and dear ones and medical assistance to the injured. “Please convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I also wish the injured persons a speedy recovery,” he said.