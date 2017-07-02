President Pranab Mukherjee heaps praise on PM Narendra Modi, reveals kept divergences to ourselves

President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a book based on President Pranab Mukherjee ahead of his retirement on July 25 during a launch event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The book has been titled ‘President Pranab Mukherjee – A Statesman’ after the outgoing President. While addressing the gathering after the release, President Mukherjee said, “I take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to PM. We have acted in close co-operation.” He further talked about his relationship with Prime Minister Modi and said, “Surely there have been divergences of views but we have been able to keep divergences only to ourselves, they didn’t affect relations between President and Prime Minister.”

Before President Mukherjee took the stage to express his gratitude, Prime Minister Modi took the opportunity to appreciate working with him. He said, “It is my privilege that I got to work with Shri Pranab Mukherjee.” He took his time to remember the day when he came to Delhi and remembered how Pranab Mukherjee to care of him like a father. He said, “I will never forget that when I came to Delhi, I had someone like Pranab Da to guide me. Like a father figure, Pranab Da has guided me. He would tell me, Modi ji please take adequate rest, take care of your health.”

PM Modi while talking about the book, based on the outgoing President said, “It is my view that we can be more history-conscious as a society. We can preserve aspects of our history much better….Even today, to study about India our scholars have to go abroad and access the libraries there.” He added, “The Presidency is much more than protocol. Through the photographs in the book, we see the human side of our President & we feel proud.” He further said, “Two pictures of Bapu, one with a broom and the other, seeing something through a microscope, shows what a diverse personality he had.”