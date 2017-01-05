President Pranab Mukherjee has shown demonetisation truth to PM Narendra Modi: Randeep Singh Surjewala

“President has now shown the truth to PM Modi and his government,” said senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (ANI)

After President Pranab Mukherjee suggested that Centre has to be careful and take extra care of people who had borne a lot of hardships post-demonetisation, Congress hailed his statement and took it as an opportunity to criticise the government. “President has now shown the truth to PM Modi and his government,” said senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. “Head of the family gives lessons to the truant child, that is the kind of lesson President of India has given,” he added.

President in his statement today had said, “We all will have to be extra careful to alleviate the suffering of the poor which might become unavoidable for the expected progress in the long term.” Citing the President’s statement to criticise Narendra Modi-government Surjewala questioned, “President of India has now spoken, will Modiji listen and will Modiji leave his arrogance of power and recoup the losses?”

Earlier in the day, addressing the Governors and Lt. Governors through video-conferencing from Rashtrapati Bhavan Mukherjee said, “Demonetisation while immobilising black money and fighting corruption, may lead to ‘temporary slowdown’ of the economy.”

The sudden announcement of banning higher denomination notes by the Centre government on November 8 had caused hardships to people and compelled them to spend hours in serpentine queues outside banks and post offices – a number of people died while standing in lines. The government has been claiming the npte ban as the biggest economic reform while the opposition termed it a badly implemented idea. Various parties and organisations have also staged protests against demonetisation in Parliament and on streets.

After ’50 days of demonetisation’ passed and things are coming back on track with queues at ATMs and banks shortening there is still an overhang as note ban has hit trade badly. However, the government is claiming that it is working on streamlining things.