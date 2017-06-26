President Pranab Mukherjee greets country on Eid

“May this day strengthen in each one of us, an unflinching faith in our unity and common destiny that has characterised our composite culture over the ages,” Mukherjee said.

President Pranab Mukherjee today greeted the country on the eve of Eid as he expressed hope that the festival will strengthen the people’s “unflinching” faith in unity and common destiny. “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens, particularly my Muslim brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. “May this joyous occasion, which marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramzan, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity,” the president said. “May this day strengthen in each one of us, an unflinching faith in our unity and common destiny that has characterised our composite culture over the ages,” Mukherjee said.