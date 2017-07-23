Pranab Mukherjee farewell in Parliament: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Vice-President Hamid Ansari pay tribute to President

President Pranab Mukherjee farewell in Parliament: “Shri Mukherejee’s rich valueable legacy holds valuable lessons for us,” Hamid Ansari said.

Parliament on Sunday bid farewell to outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee at Central Hall, Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Vice-President Hamid Ansari addressed Parliament and recounted the contributions made by President Mukherjee. “Shri Mukherjee’s rich valuable legacy holds valuable lessons for us,” Hamid Ansari said. “President Pranab Mukherjee’s views on national, international issues have enhanced the stature of the top office,” Ansari said. Ansari added that President Mukherjee brought great distinction and dignity to his office. Lok Sabha Speaker Mahajan termed Mukherjee’s farewell as a solemn occasion for members to express profound respect.

Further inputs awaited