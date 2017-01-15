President Pranab Mukherjee condoles loss of lives in Bihar boat capsize

Mukherjee also called on the “authorities concerned to provide all possible aid to the families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical assistance to the injured”. (Reuters)

President Pranab Mukherjee today condoled the loss of lives in Patna boat tragedy asked authorities to provide “all possible aid” to the families of those killed and medical assistance to the injured. “I am sad to learn about the boat accident in which a number of persons have lost their lives and some are missing when a boat capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar, Patna.

“I understand rescue and relief operations are underway,” he said in a condolence message to Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind.

Mukherjee also called on the “authorities concerned to provide all possible aid to the families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical assistance to the injured”.

“Please convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish speedy recovery of the injured persons,” he said.