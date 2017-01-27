President Pranab Mukherjee appoints Banwarilal Purohit to discharge functions as Governor of Meghalaya

Governor of Assam, Banwarilal Purohit. Source: ANI

President Pranab Mukherjee appointed Banwarilal Purohit, the Governor of Assam to execute the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya after accepting the resignation of V. Shanmuganathan, as Governor of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. President Mukherjee also appointed P. B. Acharya, the Governor of Nagaland to discharge functions as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. Former Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan resigned on January 26 after nearly 100 members of his staff alleged in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he had “compromised the dignity” at the Governor’s House and turned it into a “young ladies club”.