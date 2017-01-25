President Pranab Mukherjee addresses nation on 68th Republic Day eve; here are the five key takeaways

With the country all set to celebrate its 68th Republic Day, tomorrow, President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation, on Wednesday. And as the President’s speech got broadcasted on the national network of the All India Radio and telecasted in all channels of Doordarshan in English, followed by Hindi, President Mukherjee started his address paying tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to built up the nation. The President further said that India is one of the fastest growing economies and the country’s economy is growing smoothly despite global conditions.
Speaking of the demonetisation policy, President Mukherjee stated that the while immobilizing black money, the ban on notes might have brought a temporary economic slowdown. But he also asserted that the growing number of cashless transactions will increase the transparency of economy in the country.
Also Watch:
And as the President continued speaking on rights conferred to the citizens and the responsibilities that comes with it, here are the five key takeaways from President Pranab Mukherjee’s speech on the 68th Republic Day eve:
- “Our economy has been performing well despite the challenging global economic conditions. In the first half of 2016-17, it grew at a rate of 7.2 percent – same as that last year – showing sustained recovery. We are firmly on the path of fiscal consolidation and our inflation level is within comfort zone.”
- ”Demonetization, while immobilizing black money and fighting corruption, may have led to temporary slowdown of economic activity. As more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy.”
- “Youth today are brimming with hope and aspirations. They pursue their life goals, which they perceive will bring them fame, success and happiness, with single-minded devotion. They consider happiness as their existential objective, which of course is understandable.”
- “We have a noisy democracy. Yet, we need more and not less of democracy. The strength of our democracy is evidenced by the fact that over 66 percent of the total electorate of 834 million voted in the 2014 General Elections.”
- “We have to work harder because our war on poverty is not yet over. Our economy is yet to grow at over 10 percent for an extended period of time to make a significant dent on poverty. One-fifth of our countrymen still remain below poverty line. Gandhiji’s mission to wipe every tear from every eye still remains unfulfilled.”