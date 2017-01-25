President Pranab Mukherjee addresses nation on 68th Republic Day eve; here are the five key takeaways

President Mukherjee started his address paying tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to built up the nation. (PTI)

With the country all set to celebrate its 68th Republic Day, tomorrow, President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation, on Wednesday. And as the President’s speech got broadcasted on the national network of the All India Radio and telecasted in all channels of Doordarshan in English, followed by Hindi, President Mukherjee started his address paying tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to built up the nation. The President further said that India is one of the fastest growing economies and the country’s economy is growing smoothly despite global conditions.

Speaking of the demonetisation policy, President Mukherjee stated that the while immobilizing black money, the ban on notes might have brought a temporary economic slowdown. But he also asserted that the growing number of cashless transactions will increase the transparency of economy in the country.

Also Watch:



And as the President continued speaking on rights conferred to the citizens and the responsibilities that comes with it, here are the five key takeaways from President Pranab Mukherjee’s speech on the 68th Republic Day eve: