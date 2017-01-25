President Pranab Mukherjee addressed nation on the 68th Republic Day, says India one of the fastest growing economy

President Mukherjee started his address paying tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to built up the nation. (PTI)

With the country all set to celebrate its 68th Republic Day, tomorrow, President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation, today. And as the President’s speech got broadcasted on the national network of the All India Radio and telecasted in all channels of Doordarshan in English, followed by Hindi, President Mukherjee started his address paying tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to built up the nation. The President further said that India is one of the fastest growing economies and the country’s economy is growing smoothly despite global conditions.

Speaking of the demonetisation policy, President Mukherjee stated that the while immobilising black money, the ban on notes might have brought a temporary economic slowdown. But he also asserted that the growing number of cashless transactions will increase the transparency of economy in the country.

Also Watch:



Stating that the democracy has conferred rights of every citizen of the country, the President stated that with such civil rights comes responsibilities. He also said that the strength of india’s democracy is evident from the fact that 66% of the total number of citizen had voted in the 2014 General Elections.

Saying that Mahatma Gandhi’s dream to wipe out tears from the eye still remains unfullfilled President Mukherjee urged that nation to work harder than ever to redeem the promises made to people.

“e faith and commitment of people gave life to our Constitution and our founding fathers, wisely and carefully, steered the new nation past its troubles of being a poor economy with huge regional imbalances and a vast citizenry deprived of even basic necessities,” said the President.